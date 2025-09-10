DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service raised its position in DaVita by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

