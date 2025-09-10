Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $153.98 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 28.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 422.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.