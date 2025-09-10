Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 2,925 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $341,142.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,907.50. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,850 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $632,970.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $121.89.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

