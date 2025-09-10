Daniel Raihani Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00.

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Middle Island Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Daniel Raihani bought 2,000,000 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$82,000.00.

Middle Island Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.27.

About Middle Island Resources

Middle Island Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for copper and gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Barkly project that comprises 16 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 6,918 square kilometers located in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middle Island Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middle Island Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.