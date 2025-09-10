Dan Redington Sells 14,176 Shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 5th, Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $626,399.02.

On Thursday, September 4th, Dan Redington sold 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $83,200.00.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.39. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 476,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 119,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 47.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

