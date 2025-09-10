D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after purchasing an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

