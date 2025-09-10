D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 10,000 Shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 242,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,958.82. This represents a 4.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, D Jonathan Merriman bought 11,100 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,539.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, D Jonathan Merriman bought 5,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,493.00.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PODC opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.12. PodcastOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PodcastOne by 122.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

