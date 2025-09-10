CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

