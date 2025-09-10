Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CCI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

