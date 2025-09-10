Critical Contrast: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aveanna Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group and Aveanna Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.36% 9.85% 4.04% Aveanna Healthcare 0.85% -54.56% 3.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Aveanna Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $798.92 million 1.07 $22.56 million $0.78 31.83 Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.85 -$10.93 million $0.08 103.25

The Pennant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare. The Pennant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aveanna Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Aveanna Healthcare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.