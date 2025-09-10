Critical Analysis: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) versus H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares H World Group and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get H World Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 15.54% 28.97% 5.47% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H World Group and Sands China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $3.27 billion 3.49 $418.00 million $1.66 22.42 Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than H World Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

H World Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

H World Group pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. H World Group pays out 114.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H World Group and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sands China 0 2 0 1 2.67

H World Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given H World Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Sands China.

Summary

H World Group beats Sands China on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. H World Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.