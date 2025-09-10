Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 54.7% in the first quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.