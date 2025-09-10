Contrasting Power REIT (NYSE:PW) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Volatility and Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $2.99 million 1.09 -$14.37 million ($1.54) -0.62 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.60 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.08

Power REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impac Mortgage. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

