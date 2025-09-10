Contrasting Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.68 billion 5.50 $604.10 million $5.11 49.36 Exponent $558.51 million 6.30 $109.00 million $2.00 34.83

This table compares Equifax and Exponent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. Exponent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equifax pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Exponent pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Equifax pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equifax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Exponent has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Exponent is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equifax and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 6 12 1 2.74 Exponent 0 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax presently has a consensus price target of $283.53, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Equifax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than Exponent.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84% Exponent 18.35% 24.19% 13.51%

Summary

Equifax beats Exponent on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

