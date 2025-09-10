Contrasting 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 3M and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 2 7 0 2.60 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

3M currently has a consensus price target of $161.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

3M has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $24.58 billion 3.32 $4.17 billion $7.19 21.28 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 89.97 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.01% 96.48% 10.62% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

3M beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

