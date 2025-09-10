Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Announces Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%.

CNC stock opened at GBX 192.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,708.49 and a beta of 0.69. Concurrent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.38 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.58.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

