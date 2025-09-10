Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Announces Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%.
Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 0.1%
CNC stock opened at GBX 192.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,708.49 and a beta of 0.69. Concurrent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.38 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.58.
About Concurrent Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concurrent Technologies
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.