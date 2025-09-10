Comparing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -317.62% -136.96% -71.46% CareDx 17.97% 18.03% 12.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IceCure Medical and CareDx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.29 million 21.51 -$15.32 million ($0.16) -6.44 CareDx $333.79 million 2.14 $52.55 million $1.02 13.19

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IceCure Medical and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 1 2 1 3.00 CareDx 0 3 4 0 2.57

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.39, indicating a potential upside of 131.55%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than CareDx.

Summary

CareDx beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.