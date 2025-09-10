CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.41% of CommVault Systems worth $237,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,659,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,168,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $185.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,985,212.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,057.56. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,855 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

