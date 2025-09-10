Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 2.2% increase from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Community Financial System has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Financial System to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Community Financial System Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Financial System will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Financial System by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Financial System by 177.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 841.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

