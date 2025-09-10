Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Sells $90,090.00 in Stock

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sheila Marie Dipalma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00.

CGNX opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

