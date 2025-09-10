Clorox (NYSE:CLX) COO Eric Reynolds Sells 15,041 Shares

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) COO Eric Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1%

Clorox stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.