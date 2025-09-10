Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 448,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 31st total of 559,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.1%

CLW opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

