Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 2131474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ciena by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ciena by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in Ciena by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 187,658 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

