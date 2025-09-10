Chubb Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:CB opened at $277.05 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

