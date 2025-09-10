Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 7,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $24,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,771.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $92,620.00.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTM. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter worth $84,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

