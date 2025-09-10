Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $236,000 in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 118.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after buying an additional 119,368 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,392,123.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.36 and a 200 day moving average of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.