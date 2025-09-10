Chewy $CHWY Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,473 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.17% of Chewy worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Chewy by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

