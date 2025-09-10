Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cerus by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

