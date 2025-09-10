Celanese (NYSE:CE) Director Timothy Go Acquires 1,039 Shares

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CE stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

