Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1%

CAT stock opened at $417.96 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.27 and a 200-day moving average of $363.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

