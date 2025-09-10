Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 48.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,836,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,371,000 after acquiring an additional 923,905 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 15,357 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $2,055,534.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,389,968.30. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,448 shares of company stock valued at $179,825,785. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $140.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

