Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,023 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

