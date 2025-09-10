Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.