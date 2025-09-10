Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.67 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 1228883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $730,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,032,000 after buying an additional 4,160,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 130.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,354,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,312,000 after buying an additional 4,160,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,106,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

