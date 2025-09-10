Brokers Set Expectations for HOWL Q3 Earnings

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOWL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

