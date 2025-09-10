Brokers Issue Forecasts for LULU Q3 Earnings

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.