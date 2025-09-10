Brokers Issue Forecasts for CBIZ’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%.The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 243.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

