Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.6667.

Several research firms have commented on DNTH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,333 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,174,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%.The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

