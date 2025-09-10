Brian Long Sells 2,300 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $13,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,918,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,532,473.25. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Long sold 473,773 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,956,004.55.

On Thursday, June 12th, Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $8,137,980.11.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.00. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 794,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

