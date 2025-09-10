Braime Group (LON:BMT) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Braime Group Trading Up 8.7%

LON BMT opened at GBX 978 on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,392.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £14.08 million, a P/E ratio of 544.18 and a beta of 0.28.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

