Braime Group (LON:BMT) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Braime Group Trading Up 8.7%
LON BMT opened at GBX 978 on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,392.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £14.08 million, a P/E ratio of 544.18 and a beta of 0.28.
About Braime Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braime Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.