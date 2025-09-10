BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.1%

LEO opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 111,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

