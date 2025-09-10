Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust $BIGZ

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 591,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust comprises 3.4% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,562,000 after buying an additional 4,361,522 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

