Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $139,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of WDC opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,806. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

