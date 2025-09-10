Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 782,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 78.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

NESR stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

