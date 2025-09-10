Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,918 Liquidia Technologies, Inc. $LQDA

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia Technologies

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,896.95. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $289,198.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,636.80. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,573 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,890. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Price Performance

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

