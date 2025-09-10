Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,177 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.