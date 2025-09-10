Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,041,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,761 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.