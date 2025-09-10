Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

