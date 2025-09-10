Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Insider Purchases C$60,700.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$60,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 46,540,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,249,912.93. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 500,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00.

On Monday, July 28th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 500,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 549,400 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$302,170.00.

On Friday, June 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 80,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 560,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$259,231.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 693,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$276,637.15.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$211.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

