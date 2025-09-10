Best Penny Stocks To Watch Now – September 7th

Hour Loop, Peraso, and Twin Vee PowerCats are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small publicly traded companies that typically trade at low prices—often below $5 per share—on over‐the‐counter markets or smaller exchanges. Because they have low market capitalizations and thin trading volume, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation and loss. Investors are drawn to them for their potential for rapid gains but should be wary of the significant downsides. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Hour Loop (HOUR)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

Peraso (PRSO)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

