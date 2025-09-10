Benchmark Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $31.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 369.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $83.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Clene Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $34,000. Scoggin Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 42.8% during the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 71.2% during the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

